As noted before at this link, WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream was released by the company earlier today.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that while Dream has been away from NXT TV tapings as of late, he had been coming to open ring sessions at the WWE Performance Center. There was growing concern within the company that Dream was being set up to help coach classes at the Performance Center.

It was noted that Canyon Ceman, WWE’s Senior Director of Talent Development, emailed people within WWE at around 4:45pm ET today to deliver the news of Dream’s release.

It was also confirmed that Dream is under a 30-day non-compete clause with WWE, which is standard for NXT contracts. He will be free to sign with other companies after Saturday, June 19.

