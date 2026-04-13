Zoey Stark’s road to recovery continues, but fans shouldn’t expect to see her back in the ring anytime soon.

The WWE star has been out of action since May 2025 after suffering a serious knee injury during a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. Stark attempted a missile dropkick in the bout but landed awkwardly, resulting in a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus (see below).

Since undergoing surgery, Stark has remained focused on her rehabilitation process.

The latest update indicates that Stark is currently working out of the WWE Performance Center as she continues her recovery. Internally, there has been an understanding that her return would not come before the one-year mark, which aligns with the typical timetable for injuries of that magnitude in professional wrestling.

A return sooner rather than later doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

Looking ahead, there has been past internal optimism regarding Stark’s future, with discussions previously pointing toward a potential babyface run once she is cleared to compete again. Back in January, Stark offered a glimpse of her progress by posting a gym photo to social media, captioned, “Almost….⏳💪,” signaling that she’s steadily working her way back.

Match has been stopped due to an Injury to Zoey Stark this was absolutely brutal Prayers for Zoey ❤️#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/4xh4TEW81I — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 20, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)