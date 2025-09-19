– To clear up some of the recent chatter regarding TNA Wrestling and Maple Leaf Pro, there are no restrictions preventing TNA talent from working Maple Leaf Pro events. The only issue early on was when Moose and Jordynne Grace were unable to appear, but that was due to both being champions at the time. Scott D’Amore has reiterated that TNA maintains a positive working relationship with Maple Leaf Pro.

– Gunther is expected to make his return to WWE very soon. As previously noted when his absence first began, the plan has always been for a fall comeback.

– WWE currently has no plans to schedule programming head-to-head against AEW through the remainder of the year.

– Reports suggesting Big E was “left in catering” during his NXT visit are said to be completely false.

– A rumor has circulated that Saudi Arabia is paying WWE $250 million to host WrestleMania. Those numbers are unconfirmed and should be treated strictly as speculation.

– Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were originally slated for media appearances in Indianapolis today, but both were pulled. Instead, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been front-and-center on the promotional circuit, appearing on Good Morning America and multiple ESPN programs to hype Saturday’s WWE WrestlePalooza event.

– WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is preparing for a return, according to one WWE source. The legendary luchador has recently been active with AAA and has long been expected back with WWE in the near future.

