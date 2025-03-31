– Having already spent six months on the sidelines, Ilja Dragunov is expected to spend quite a bit of additional time away from in-ring action in WWE. “The Mad Dragon” suffered a torn ACL during a WWE live event back in September of 2024, and according to one source, is targeting September for his highly-anticipated return to the WWE Raw roster.

– The women’s division in WWE will continue to expand soon, as it will make room for the return of another former world champion. Asuka is reportedly scheduled to return in the near future, as part of the Raw roster, in May. It is expected that “The Empress of Tomorrow” will resurface on WWE programming at some point after the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event on May 10.

– Although nothing is set in stone, the belief is that if Rusev, formerly known as Miro in AEW, does return to WWE, that it will be closer to the end of the calendar year. During his down-time from AEW, Rusev reconciled with wife CJ Perry. It is unclear if Perry will return as her Lana character alongside Rusev if and when he does resurface in WWE.

(H/T: PWN Reports and Wrestle Votes Radio)