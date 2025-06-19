WWE has started the process of making significant changes to plans for an upcoming premium live event.

As noted, WWE is forced to change a lot of significant plans due to Liv Morgan’s shoulder injury. With Morgan needing surgery to repair the injury, it has been confirmed by multiple sources that the women’s wrestling star will be on the sidelines “for an extended period.”

Due to Morgan currently being factored into key storylines involving WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella surrounding the returning all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event, as well as a WWE Women’s Championship rivalry brewing with IYO SKY, and the fact that she currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez, it has been confirmed that the WWE creative team are already working on new plans.

In particular, work has already begun “significantly reshaping plans for the upcoming Evolution PLE, as Morgan was set to be a vital part of that show.”

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding Liv Morgan’s injury status, and the many changes being made to original WWE plans as a result.

WWE Evolution is scheduled to take place on July 12, 2025, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)