A new name connected to one of America’s most recognizable political families is reportedly entering the world of WWE.

As noted, American politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently confirmed that his niece, Zoe Hines, has signed a WWE developmental deal that will bring her into the company’s training system connected to WWE NXT. The signing will place Hines in the pipeline used to prepare prospects for potential television roles in WWE.

The situation reportedly developed over the course of several months behind the scenes.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, discussions regarding Hines had been ongoing internally within WWE well before the signing became public. She took part in a tryout at the WWE Performance Center last August, which is where the company regularly evaluates potential recruits from a wide range of athletic backgrounds.

WWE has increasingly leaned on collegiate athletes in recent years as part of its developmental recruitment strategy. Hines previously played softball at Boston College, giving her a competitive sports background similar to many recent WWE prospects.

However, the report also claimed the tryout itself did not receive the strongest internal reviews.

Some WWE talent evaluators reportedly felt the session did not go particularly well, and there were concerns that Hines’ high-profile political connections could complicate her path if she were pushed toward stardom. There was also some talk of feeling pressure to sign her despite it not going well.

Hines comes from a well-known family.

She is the niece of actress Cheryl Hines, who is widely recognized for her role on the HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as the niece of Kennedy. Kennedy currently serves as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services under the administration of Donald Trump.

With her WWE contract now official, Hines will begin training within the company’s developmental system as she attempts to transition from athletics into professional wrestling.

Before entering WWE, Hines spent multiple seasons as a starter during her collegiate softball career and also competed internationally with the French national team.