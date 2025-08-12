WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart has expressed his frustration with WWE after a strange incident at SummerSlam 2025 left him without a seat, despite being invited to the event.

Hart shared that WWE had initially told him he would appear on camera in the crowd, but the plan fell apart when he arrived. He said,

“I went to SummerSlam, they invited me down… and they told me that they wanted me to be in the crowd,” Hart explained. “Then when I got there, they said they didn’t have any seats for me.”

He also pointed out that fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Nash did have a seat, which made Hart feel undervalued. He added, “I maybe finally realized that I don’t think they really fully appreciate me.”

On today’s edition of “Wrestling Observer Live,” Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE has been enforcing a strict “no comp” ticket policy for over a year due to strong ticket demand, meaning even main roster wrestlers find it difficult to secure seats for friends or family.

Additionally, Hart wasn’t the only one affected. Noelle Foley, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, was also promised a seat but was moved to the press box when none was available.

While Alvarez clarified that Hart wasn’t being singled out, he criticized WWE’s handling of the situation, saying, “Don’t tell someone to come if you haven’t specifically reserved an actual seat for them, especially someone like Bret Hart.”

The mystery surrounding Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE status deepened during this week’s episode of WWE RAW in Quebec City.

A recent report revealed that arena security confiscated several fan signs supporting the recently released duo during the live broadcast.

On today’s episode of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Dave Meltzer commented on the situation. He said,

“I heard from multiple people at the show that some signs were taken away. Fans thought there might be chants, but none happened. I didn’t personally see signs being taken away and actually spotted some later in the show, but someone at the event confirmed, ‘Yeah, they definitely took signs away.’”

Kross and Scarlett’s WWE contracts officially expired at midnight on August 10, after which they announced they are open to independent bookings.

It remains unclear if the sign removal was a WWE directive or a local security decision.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on possibly adopting a more relaxed, part-time wrestling schedule in the future — similar to Roman Reigns. While he’s open to the idea, he approaches it with caution.

On a recent edition of the “SI Media with Jimmy Traina” podcast, Rhodes revealed that with several non-wrestling ventures on the horizon, scaling back his in-ring commitments might be an option. He said,

“I don’t really know, I’m in uncharted territory. There are some projects that are not wrestling-related coming up that I’m very excited about. I’ve never been excited about anything outside of pro wrestling professionally before, and now I am. So… maybe?”

One of these projects is a role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, which is scheduled to begin filming in September.

Despite this openness, “The American Nightmare” admitted his biggest concern with a part-time schedule is the potential strain on his connection with the WWE Universe. He stated,

“I say maybe because when you connect with a fan, you can’t just disappear. You can step away for a little while, but if you’re gone too long, it hurts that relationship, and that scares me.”