– The AAA Mega Championship spoiler was geo-blocked from airing in Mexico and wasn’t effectively leaked.

– Titus O’Neil remains affiliated with WWE. While not currently planned to wrestle, he’s said multiple times he would under the right circumstances.

– Gabby Lapisa is still a free agent and temporarily filled in on TNA TV over the weekend.

– Chico Adams appeared as an extra on this weekend’s shows.

– Natalya was at Saturday Night’s Main Event, as she’s local to the Tampa area.

– Chad Gable was busted open the hard way on WWE Raw but is said to be doing fine.

(H/T: Fightful Select)