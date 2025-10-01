– Ridge Holland needed to be helped to the backstage area at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada during the recent TNA iMPACT taping. As noted, the WWE EVOLVE Superstar confirmed via social media after the taping that he suffered a lisfranc injury and will be undergoing surgery on Friday. “See ya in a bit,” he wrote, suggesting a potential lengthy absence from the ring while he recovers.

Lisfranc Injury…Surgery Friday. See ya in abit — “ The Steam Pig” Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) September 29, 2025

– Regarding the recent WWE SummerSlam Tryouts that took place in New Jersey back in August, apparently the company opted to pass on several of the talents that tried out. It has not yet been confirmed who, if anyone, was signed from the tryout camp. One source insists multiple athletes that took part in the tryouts in August were ultimately signed to developmental deals with WWE, however that has not yet been confirmed.

– In related news, recent WWE developmental signees Mike D. Vecchio, Zozaya and Aigie Blanc have all reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. since signing on the dotted line of their respective deals.

