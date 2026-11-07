New backstage details have emerged regarding WWE Crown Jewel 2026, including concerns among talent about traveling to Saudi Arabia, the company’s reduced production crew and a potential announcement regarding WrestleMania 43.

Despite previous reports suggesting otherwise, multiple WWE Superstars reportedly made it clear that they did not want to be booked for this particular trip to Saudi Arabia due to ongoing safety concerns in the region.

According to the latest backstage reports, WWE officials repeatedly reassured talent that appropriate safety measures were in place. Some of the wrestlers who initially expressed reservations ultimately made the trip, although the full extent of those discussions remains unclear.

WWE also reportedly brought a significantly reduced group of wrestlers, production personnel and other staff members to Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s premium live event.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Crown Jewel commentary team will call the action remotely from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, rather than traveling to Riyadh.

Meanwhile, another major development could be coming during the Crown Jewel broadcast.

WWE is reportedly expected to announce the dates for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, with April 10 and April 11, 2027, previously identified as the internally planned dates for the two-night event.

An official announcement regarding those dates could come as soon as Saturday’s show.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)