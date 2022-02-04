Three top talents are expected to return to the WWE women’s division in the near future.

As we’ve noted, Bayley and Asuka are expected to return to the ring soon. Bayley is expected back in time for WrestleMania 38, while Asuka is also due back in the near future, and was once discussed for a return in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Asuka, along with Bayley, is targeted to be ready for WrestleMania.

Furthermore, Lacey Evans is also expected back soon. She continues to train for her in-ring return, and has been telling fans on Twitter that she’s coming back soon. You can see a few of her related tweets below.

It’s interesting to note that WWE does not currently have Evans, Bayley or Asuka assigned to a brand on their official roster pages. This is likely because they missed the WWE Draft back in October. Asuka and Evans were working RAW when they took time off, while Bayley was on SmackDown.

Evans has been away from WWE since announcing her pregnancy on the February 15, 2021 edition of RAW. She gave birth to her second child on October 16, and resumed training in November.

Asuka has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In the Bank 2021 back in July. She’s dealt with an injury since then, and there hasn’t been much said about her status or return, despite numerous inquiries.

Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in mid-July after suffering the injury while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. It was noted then that she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months, or mid-April, but now she is expected back a few weeks early. It will be interesting to see if Bayley is able to make WrestleMania 38 as she was unable to wrestle at WrestleMania 37 last year. She did appear for segments on both nights, but did not wrestle.

Stay tuned for more.

Tell her I'm coming. ⏳️💪❤ https://t.co/3Bt0ShSbNS — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 26, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.