– Dexter Lumis has not been used on television, nor has he attended many of the last WWE tapings despite being injury-free and ready to go whenever WWE has some creative for him in place. Lumis’ last TV match was back in May.

– Odyssey Jones has been on the road with the company, but has also not been used on TV for quite a while. At one point, Jones was being pitched for the group consisting of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, but things never came to fruition. At recent live events, Jones has been teaming with Cameron Grimes for tag bouts against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

– Omos has been talked about behind-the-scenes in WWE as someone the company can use in a special attraction type of role. Outside of working SummerSlam, Omos has been mostly a ghost on the scene in WWE dating back to WrestleMania. He has been working semi-regularly at non-televised live events in matches against Akira Tozawa.

