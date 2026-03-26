There’s still growing optimism surrounding Gunther’s status for WrestleMania.

Despite his recent absence from WWE programming, internal belief remains that Gunther is lined up for a significant role at the biggest show of the year. One source emphasized that leaving him off the WrestleMania card wouldn’t be beneficial for anyone involved, reinforcing the expectation that he’ll be factored into the event in a meaningful way.

Gunther has been off television since his appearance where he unmasked Dragon Lee, and there has been little clarity since regarding his next move.

Not ideal timing.

Heading into WrestleMania season, many had anticipated a potential showdown between Gunther and Rey Mysterio. However, those plans may be complicated, as Mysterio is currently dealing with a rib injury.

With WrestleMania drawing closer, it remains to be seen how WWE adjusts, but all signs continue to point toward Gunther having a notable presence when it matters most.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)