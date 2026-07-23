The card for WWE SummerSlam is still being finalized, with several matches reportedly yet to be officially announced for the two-night premium live event on August 1 and 2.

Current expectations are that between two and three additional bouts will be added before the lineup is locked in. One match discussed internally at one stage reportedly involved The Vision defending the WWE World Tag Team Championship, although that bout has not been finalized.

The overall card is also expected to be one of WWE’s largest of the year. According to internal expectations, SummerSlam is currently projected to feature between 12 and 13 matches spread across both nights.

As things stand, one of the featured matches expected to air during the opening hour of the event is Penta defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. WWE has yet to officially announce that match.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)