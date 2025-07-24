WWE is gearing up for another round of tryouts during SummerSlam week in early August, with several standout athletes from various sports backgrounds confirmed to attend.
Among those invited are:
* Maliq Carr, a Michigan State football player with a strong athletic build and Division I experience.
* Ahmed Essam, an Egyptian amateur wrestler who previously took part in WWE’s London tryouts this past April. He’s received a second invite, indicating strong interest from WWE officials.
* Eduardo Godinho, a Brazilian marathon runner and online fitness personality bringing a unique endurance-athlete profile to the Performance Center.
* Zoey Hines, a former Boston College softball player who also competed for the French National Softball Team, showing international competitive experience.
* Syd Langston, a Canadian hockey player turned Instagram model, representing the kind of crossover appeal WWE often seeks.
* Ariana Wright, who held the title of Miss Maryland 2023 and competed in track & field at the University of Maryland, combining pageant presence with collegiate athleticism.
This round of tryouts continues WWE’s ongoing initiative to scout top-tier talent from outside the traditional pro wrestling pipeline.
