WWE’s post–WrestleMania 42 shakeups may be just the beginning of a deeper financial shift behind the scenes.

Following recent roster cuts that have already raised eyebrows internally and among fans, a new report indicates that TKO Group Holdings is continuing to reshape its talent structure, this time by approaching select performers about taking reduced pay.

According to comments made during a Q&A session, WrestleVotes was asked whether contract restructuring played a role in The New Day moving on, and whether similar conversations are happening elsewhere on the roster.

The response made it clear this isn’t an isolated situation.

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s going on, and it will continue to go on. They’re going to approach every single person they feel like they can about taking less money — that’s just the business we’re in right now with TKO. Does that mean they’re going to ask Roman Reigns to take a few million dollars less? No. But when you get down the roster and you see guys like The New Day, JC Mateo, and people who fit that mold — people that are making a lot of money and not seen on TV too often — they’re going to ask you to take less [to keep your job]. Yes, that’s true.”

That paints a pretty clear picture.

Further backing up the trend, Dave Meltzer has confirmed a separate report from Mike Johnson regarding a WWE talent agreeing to a significant 50% pay cut. While the identity of the performer hasn’t been revealed, Meltzer noted that the individual is not considered a “tippy top star.”

At the same time, some of WWE’s biggest names have reportedly received modest raises—creating what appears to be a sharply defined hierarchy within the company. Top-tier talent remain protected, while mid-level or underutilized names are being asked to make financial concessions.

It’s a clear divide.

In the current landscape under TKO, the situation appears straightforward: accept a reduced deal, or risk being released or quietly phased out of the company altogether.