During the intense Two Out of Three Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship between DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), the Street Profits made a surprise impact.

The match took an unexpected turn when a masked figure appeared on the apron, causing a distraction. Seizing the opportunity, Angelo Dawkins struck Shelley with a crutch, allowing DIY to capitalize and hit their finisher on Shelley to secure the win. However, the celebration was short-lived, as the Street Profits launched a post-match assault on the champions. This attack was in retaliation for a previous assault by DIY, which, as Michael Cole explained, was meant to keep the titles out of the challengers’ hands.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dawkins recently underwent minor knee surgery for a suspected torn meniscus, which explains why he was using a crutch during the match.

“So, Angelo Dawkins had minor knee surgery—torn meniscus, I believe—just in the last couple of weeks. That’s why he had the crutch. And I don’t know that that was ever explained. Was that explained?” Meltzer asked.

Bryan Alvarez responded, “I don’t think so.”

Meltzer added, “I don’t remember hearing it in commentary at all. The guy’s got a crutch, but that’s the reason. Actually, in the post-show, Big E brought it up out of nowhere, just saying, ‘Oh yeah, he just had knee surgery.’ So, I think Dawkins told him earlier that afternoon, and it didn’t even seem like something he was supposed to say.”