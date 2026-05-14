WWE fans looking for a more budget-friendly live event experience may be getting exactly that this summer.

As noted, WWE officially announced 10 new main roster house shows scheduled for July and August.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the company’s goal with the upcoming live events is to make tickets significantly more affordable compared to recent televised shows.

Writing to subscribers on X, Alvarez noted that lower pricing appears to be a major focus for the tour.

“No surprise, but the idea is that WWE house show tickets this summer will be far more affordable,” Alvarez wrote.

The topic also came up during Thursday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, where Alvarez elaborated on what he’s been hearing regarding WWE’s plans for the non-televised events.

“I guess the number one thing that I heard was the idea is that these are going to be much more affordable shows,” he stated. “So if you’re one of those people that’s been complaining, like, ‘I’d like to take the family to Raw, but my God, these tickets.’”

That could end up being a major selling point as WWE continues expanding its live event schedule following years of scaling back house shows.

Alvarez also stressed the importance of non-televised events from a wrestler development standpoint, noting that house shows still serve an important role in the industry despite the modern focus on television and premium live events.

“I think that house shows are an important part of professional wrestling,” he added. “I think that every organization should run house show tours. I think that, you know, if you are not on the main roster of a major company, you should be going out there getting as many dates as you possibly can, obviously. And I’m glad to see that WWE’s got some house show dates.”

WWE is coming to a city near you this summer! Use code WWESLAM to get your tickets now! 🔥 🎟️: https://t.co/ZXjNqNpv95 pic.twitter.com/n1fTgjslRY — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2026