WWE is planning to host talent tryouts over SummerSlam weekend, with sessions scheduled from Wednesday, July 30 through Friday, August 1. These tryouts will take place in the lead-up to the two-night SummerSlam 2025 event.

Sources indicate that WWE is expected to invite a mix of athletes to participate, including independent wrestling talents and prospects from other sports and entertainment backgrounds. The company has been actively scouting outside the traditional wrestling pipeline in recent years, and this round of tryouts is said to reflect that continued strategy.

Additionally, there will reportedly be a new component to these particular tryouts, as the company is trying a ticketed element to the tryouts, giving fans a chance to attend and watch the sessions live.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be hosted by music superstar Cardi B., and will feature John Cena’s final SummerSlam appearance before his planned retirement from WWE at the end of the year.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)