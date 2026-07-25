A current WWE tryout participant was previously discussed for a potential opportunity in TNA Wrestling.

J Rod, the reigning OVW Women’s Champion, was reportedly on TNA’s creative radar around the time she was announced for her latest WWE tryout. She was also given a tryout match during TNA’s recent television tapings in Nashville, where the company regularly holds tryout matches for prospective talent.

According to one source, J Rod had also been discussed internally during TNA’s previous regime. However, it was said that Tommy Dreamer did not feel she was ready for a spot with the promotion at that time.

J Rod has built an increasingly notable résumé in recent years. Along with holding the OVW Women’s Championship, she has previously participated in a WWE tryout, competed for WOW – Women of Wrestling, and appeared on American Gladiators.

With another WWE tryout now under her belt after previously drawing interest from TNA, J Rod continues to gain attention as one of the more prominent names on the independent wrestling scene.

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(H/T: Fightful Select)