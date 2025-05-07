WWE recently held talent tryouts in the United Kingdom as part of their ongoing European tour, and new details have emerged regarding the event.

According to sources, many of the participants from the London tryout are still awaiting word from WWE on the outcomes.

The session featured a mix of experienced wrestlers and athletes with no prior pro wrestling background, showcasing WWE’s continued interest in scouting diverse prospects.

Triple H was said to have addressed the group for approximately 15 minutes, offering encouragement and insight.

The training session itself was led by veteran coaches Robbie Brookside, Matt Bloom, and Johnny Moss.

