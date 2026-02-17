Another round of WWE tryouts is officially underway.

WWE’s latest talent evaluation process kicked off on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with prospective recruits arriving in Orlando, Florida for medical testing. Provided everything checks out, the hopefuls will move on to in-ring and conditioning drills later this week at the WWE Performance Center.

In recent months, WWE tryouts have featured a strong presence from the independent wrestling scene, and that trend has largely continued. However, not everyone in attendance comes from a wrestling background. We’re told that several individuals were recruited without prior in-ring experience, continuing WWE’s approach of blending seasoned indie talent with athletes from other sports and disciplines.

As noted, several names with past experience confirmed being invited to the WWE tryouts taking place this week in “The Sunshine State.”

As for signings coming out of previous camps, the process remains ongoing. Some names from the tryouts held during SummerSlam week are still surfacing, suggesting it may take time before a full list of recent signees becomes clear.

On the flip side, not everyone received good news. Multiple talents who participated in January’s tryouts were reportedly informed that they would not be offered contracts.

More details are expected to emerge as the week progresses and decisions are finalized. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.

