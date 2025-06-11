Roman Reigns has been noticeably absent from WWE television in recent weeks, sparking speculation about the status of “The Tribal Chief” after his dramatic on-screen beatdown at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker last month.

According to a recent report by one source, his absence is in line with WWE’s long-term plan to position Reigns as a part-time, marquee attraction — similar to the role once held by Brock Lesnar — with a high-profile return expected as SummerSlam approaches.

Reigns was last seen on the April 21st episode of WWE Raw, where he was taken out in a coordinated attack. After a heated confrontation with Paul Heyman, Reigns was blindsided by Rollins and Breakker — Rollins landed his signature Stomp, and Breakker followed up with a brutal Spear, writing Reigns off TV in storyline fashion.

This type of limited schedule has become the norm for Reigns in recent years. He competed in just six matches throughout 2024 and has only wrestled three times so far in 2025, as WWE continues to market him as a rare, larger-than-life presence whose appearances feel like major events.

Although WWE has yet to announce his return officially, internal expectations point to Reigns playing a significant role at SummerSlam. The premium live event, scheduled for August, traditionally features WWE’s top stars, and Reigns is expected to be prominently involved in the lead-up to the show.

Outside of the ring, Reigns has remained busy with his growing Hollywood career. He is set to appear alongside Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson in The Pickup, an action-comedy slated for release on Prime Video on August 6th. He is also reportedly in talks for a role in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter film — signaling an expanding presence in mainstream entertainment.