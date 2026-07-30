WWE Unreal season three reportedly hasn’t matched the success of its first two installments on Netflix.

Speaking on the post-AEW Dynamite edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer discussed the reported performance of the latest season, noting that it failed to crack Netflix’s weekly top 10 in any market.

According to Meltzer, the threshold for the No. 10 television show during the tracking period was approximately 1.5 million views.

“The number 10 television show for the week was 1.5 million views,” Meltzer wrote. “Which would be probably 2.2 million worldwide viewers, and this did not hit that.”

Meltzer went on to compare the latest season’s performance to the previous two, stating that season three didn’t make the top 10 in any territory, unlike season two.

“The second season made the top 10 in a lot of markets,” he continued. “This one made the top 10 in zero markets. It did not make the top 10, so it’s under 1.5 million views, which is way, way down from season two. The reality is, the first season was big, real successful. The second season was certainly moderately successful, if not genuinely successful, and this one is unsuccessful, very unsuccessful compared to the other two seasons.”

All three seasons of WWE Unreal are currently available to stream on Netflix.