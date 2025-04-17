As WrestleMania week unfolds in Las Vegas, WWE is making strategic moves both publicly and behind the scenes — including a strong talent-scouting presence at local independent shows.

According to sources, WWE is actively scouting the indie scene in Las Vegas this week, with multiple WWE personnel planning to attend events such as Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. The company is reportedly keeping a close eye on emerging talent as part of its continued focus on recruitment and development.

In addition to talent scouting, WWE is also leveraging WrestleMania week to roll out a series of brand partnership announcements. The timing of these reveals was said to be intentional, aimed at maximizing visibility while the wrestling world’s attention is fixed on Las Vegas.

WWE has also collaborated with various Las Vegas-based organizations to boost WrestleMania’s local presence through media and promotional campaigns. These efforts are part of WWE’s larger push to make its biggest annual event feel like a city-wide spectacle.

In a related Hall of Fame note, it’s been mentioned that at one time, John Tenta’s daughter had shown interest in training for a potential in-ring debut — a timely tidbit as Tenta is being honored during this weekend’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the New Japan Pro Wrestling front, sources confirm that NJPW was aware of Jeff Cobb’s WWE-bound departure well in advance — contrary to other reports that WWE’s move caught the company off guard. NJPW talent and management reportedly knew of Cobb’s decision a month ago, with many within the locker room fully expecting his exit.

