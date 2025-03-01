Jacob Fatu may have initially played a secondary role to Solo Sikoa, but WWE has long recognized his potential—a fact that has been strategically highlighted on television.

From the outset of his WWE tenure, Fatu’s appearances and interactions have been carefully orchestrated. His “injury” at SummerSlam, key moments leading up to WWE Bad Blood, and even his forced relinquishment of the tag team titles have all been deliberate steps in building his narrative. WWE has been acutely aware of how audiences perceive Fatu in comparison to other members of The Bloodline and has leaned into that dynamic. While there’s no official word yet on whether a showdown between Solo and Fatu will take place at WrestleMania 41, the groundwork has clearly been laid.

Additionally, Fatu’s face-offs with Roman Reigns are far from coincidental. WWE’s creative team and top executives view him as a future main-event star poised to emerge as a dominant force beyond The Bloodline storyline. While a previous regime had passed on signing Fatu, the current leadership wasted no time bringing him in when the opportunity arose.

Behind the scenes, Fatu has also earned praise for his commitment to physical conditioning, reportedly getting into the best shape of his career prior to his on-screen debut with WWE.

