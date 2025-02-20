Tension is mounting within WWE’s women’s division as several female superstars voice concerns over their creative direction heading into WrestleMania 41.

Some wrestlers have expressed uncertainty about their on-screen personas, questioning whether they are being positioned as heels or babyfaces. Additionally, multiple WrestleMania pitches from the women’s roster have reportedly been rejected in favor of token tag matches, further fueling dissatisfaction.

Many within the division are advocating for greater equality, seeking more compelling storylines and financial compensation that reflects their contributions. Notably, viewership data suggests that fan engagement increases when women’s matches receive significant screen time. Despite this, some talents, such as Natalya—who was initially signed with specific creative plans—have found themselves underutilized.

Looking ahead to WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley’s opponent for the grand event will be determined in the upcoming Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. WWE has recently made strides to elevate the division by introducing new championships, including the Women’s United States and Intercontinental titles, signaling a potential shift in focus.

