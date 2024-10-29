More ECW personalities could be involved in the upcoming WWE NXT on CW taping at the former ECW Arena.

Ahead of the November 6 taping for NXT on CW at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., an update has surfaced regarding WWE reaching out to multiple ECW personalities about appearing at the show.

As noted, Dawn Marie has already been announced as a special referee for a Lola Vice vs. Jada Parker match.

It has also been reported that WWE has had talks about Bully Ray & Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland & Ethan Page as a featured bout on the show.

Additionally, there was a pitch made behind-the-scenes in WWE to bring in a tag-team that would involve Lita, who worked in ECW in the past as Miss Congeniality. Apparently the pitch involved an eight-or-ten woman tag match that would take place at the nostalgia-based event.

Lita last worked for WWE in a match at WrestleMania 39, teaming with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, and was at the 2300 Arena as recently as last week for unrelated reasons.

(H/T: Fightful Select)