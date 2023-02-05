It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”

It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.

Shawn Michaels addressed this during the WWE NXT Vengeance Day post-show media call by stating that it’s a one-time deal and he’s unaware of any other bookings.

Dave Meltzer clarified the situation during Wrestling Observer Radio by stating that for now, it’s a one-time deal. However, WWE has talked with other indie promotions aside from ROW about using NXT talent on the independent scene.

WWE is taking a wait-and-see approach with the Nile booking before moving forward with other bookings. Meltzer added that some of the promotions WWE has talked with are promotions that have good working relationships with AEW.