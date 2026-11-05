WWE is reportedly preparing to make an official announcement regarding the dates for WrestleMania 43 during Crown Jewel weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The current expectation within the company is that WrestleMania 43 will take place on April 10 and April 11, 2027, with WWE potentially confirming those dates during Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh.

Although the ongoing conflict in the region has raised questions about whether WWE could delay the announcement, the belief among those familiar with the situation is that the company still intends to move forward with its original plans.

One source indicated that WWE is expected to announce the WrestleMania 43 dates during Crown Jewel in some capacity, although a potential postponement of the announcement has not been completely ruled out.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com in 2027 for live WWE WrestleMania 43 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)