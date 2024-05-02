An update on the WWE WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary.

WWE announced during WrestleMania XL weekend that a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the journey to the company’s biggest show of the year was going to be released in early April. However, the project was delayed, with multiple sources stating that WWE captures “so much” footage that they wanted to use and didn’t want to rush the final product.

PW Insider reports today that Behind The Curtain should be released “soon,” but that footage is still being edited. The previews for the film showed the interesting story of WWE pivoting from The Rock vs. Roman Reigns back to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, which helped usher in the ‘Final Boss’ incarnation of The Rock. There was also some footage showing WWE’s preparation for the event at Lincoln Financial Field and how they adapted to the cold environment.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story.