The New York Knicks’ NBA Championship victory is expected to lead to a major crossover with WWE, TKO, and one of the most unlikely breakout stars in wrestling: Danhausen.

Following the Knicks capturing the NBA title on Saturday, plans are already being put in motion for several collaborative projects involving the team, WWE, TKO, and Danhausen, whose association with the franchise has become a major story throughout New York City’s playoff run.

“The Danhausen/Knicks deal is being put together by TKO,” wrote Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com. “WWE cameras will be at the parade, and they will likely be putting together a Knicks/Danhausen documentary for YouTube.”

The partnership appears to extend beyond documentary content, as WWE is also reportedly looking to capitalize on the Knicks’ championship momentum ahead of next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event event in New York City.

“At least one Knick is confirmed for SNME. They’re trying to get several more, plus their coach,” he continued. “WWE has already launched the Knicks/Danhausen championship merch on WWEShop. Danhausen is also going to be on ESPN Sunday or Monday at the earliest.”

Danhausen’s popularity surged during the Knicks’ postseason run, with many fans embracing the tongue-in-cheek narrative that he had “uncursed” the franchise. The wrestling star’s growing presence in New York has reportedly caught the attention of key figures within WWE and TKO.

As previously reported, sources indicated that a Knicks championship would result in Danhausen becoming a major part of advertising and promotional efforts throughout New York City, with one source describing him as a future “fixture” in the market.

Very nice, very evil and very New York.

New York Knicks since Danhausen uncursed them:

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

L

W

W Incredible power. (📸 via @DanhausenAD) pic.twitter.com/3Dn08TX6rz — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 14, 2026