The road to WrestleMania may not be as locked in as it seems.

While Drew McIntyre currently sits atop the mountain as WWE Champion, the WrestleMania title picture remains very much in flux. Creative plans are still being sorted out, and nothing appears completely set in stone just yet.

Cody Rhodes has been heavily intertwined with McIntyre in recent weeks and is also slated to compete inside the WWE Elimination Chamber. Given his positioning on television, Rhodes is widely expected to factor into the WrestleMania championship scenario in some form.

However, there’s another name gaining traction behind the scenes.

Jacob Fatu reportedly has strong support within WWE’s creative team for potential involvement in the WWE Title match at WrestleMania. While he is not currently advertised for the Elimination Chamber match, there is internal backing for him to be inserted into the championship picture through another avenue.

At the same time, WrestleMania season pressures are reportedly being felt across multiple departments. With promotional materials and marketing assets needing to be finalized, some within WWE’s Stamford headquarters are said to be feeling the crunch as deadlines approach.

Especially with the top title direction not fully solidified.

As it stands, McIntyre is champion. Rhodes is circling. Fatu has momentum internally.

And WrestleMania plans?

Still evolving.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)