With WWE Money in the Bank approaching this Saturday, October 10, some new backstage details have emerged regarding the potential winners of this year’s men’s and women’s ladder matches.

According to a new report, Penta and Bron Breakker are currently considered the leading creative favorites to win the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

There has reportedly been some discussion about other possible winners, including Trick Williams, whose name was floated at one point as a potential choice to capture the briefcase.

Meanwhile, CM Punk and Kevin Owens are not believed to be likely winners at this time. WWE reportedly wants to maintain the ongoing Undisputed WWE Championship storyline on SmackDown, which currently features a group of six to eight Superstars pursuing champion Sami Zayn.

The feeling is that introducing the Money in the Bank briefcase into that situation could complicate the existing storyline, although one source suggested that having the contract involved in the SmackDown main event picture could also add another interesting element to the program.

On the women’s side, Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend are reportedly viewed as the two leading creative favorites to win this year’s ladder match.

As always, these are the names currently being discussed internally, and plans could change before Saturday’s premium live event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)