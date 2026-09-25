A new update has provided some clarity regarding WWE’s current creative direction for Becky Lynch.

According to one source, Lynch is now internally listed as a babyface on the WWE RAW roster following her return at SummerSlam 2026.

Since returning to WWE television, “The Man” has been involved in the ongoing situation between Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer, though some of her actions have left her alignment less obvious on-screen.

That was especially true during WWE’s recent live event in Chile, where Lynch served as the special guest referee for Morgan’s Women’s World Championship defense against Vaquer.

Morgan appeared to have the match won at one point, but Lynch refused to count the pinfall. Vaquer capitalized moments later and defeated Morgan to capture the title, leaving the former champion furious with Lynch over what happened.

Despite the questionable circumstances surrounding the title change, WWE’s internal roster designation currently has Lynch positioned on the babyface side.

Lynch also remains focused on her own championship ambitions, meaning her involvement with Morgan and Vaquer could continue to complicate that presentation as the storyline develops on RAW.

(H/T: PWInsider)