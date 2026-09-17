WWE is reportedly moving forward with its WrestleMania 43 creative plans without expecting The Rock to play a significant role.

According to a new report, WWE’s creative team is currently operating under the assumption that The Rock will not be available for substantial storyline involvement during the upcoming WrestleMania season.

The situation is not considered set in stone, and plans involving The Rock have been known to change quickly in the past. As things currently stand, however, WWE is reportedly planning WrestleMania 43 under the expectation that he will not be involved in a major program.

The Rock’s most recent WWE appearances have largely depended on his outside schedule, making his availability a factor whenever the company begins mapping out long-term creative plans.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)