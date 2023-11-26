CM Punk made a surprising return to WWE after the main event of Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event.

This shocked many, considering the previous reports that WWE had no intention of bringing him back.

Triple H confirmed during the post-event press conference that the deal was put together quickly. When top talent previously asked about Punk’s involvement in Survivor Series, they were told that he wouldn’t be coming back. There are a lot of people upset about Punk’s return.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, it was WWE President Nick Khan who made the decision to bring Punk back, with the support of Triple H. Vince McMahon did not have a say in the matter. It was added that WWE felt if there was enough support from fans for Punk’s return, they would bring him back.