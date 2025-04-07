– WWE’s Hall of Fame Class of 2025 looks to be locked in, as the company has started rolling out official merchandise featuring this year’s inductees. Typically, WWE reserves such promotional efforts for finalized classes, signaling that no further names are expected to be added this time around.

– One notable absence from the list is the late wrestling icon Kamala, who many fans hoped would be honored this year. While he won’t be part of the 2025 class, conversations between his family and WWE are ongoing. Recently, a Legends contract was signed on his behalf—a positive step that could pave the way for his induction in a future Hall of Fame class.

– WWE’s popular Money in the Bank premium live event is reportedly slated for early June, likely taking place during the first or second weekend of the month. Strong speculation points to the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles as the chosen venue. The arena has become increasingly significant for WWE, having hosted the first-ever episode of Raw streamed on Netflix.

