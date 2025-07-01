WWE is continuing its partnership with Saudi Arabia and has a packed schedule lined up for 2026 and beyond.

According to a report from Fightful Select, sources involved in organizing WWE Night of Champions 2025 have shared insight into the company’s upcoming plans in the region. With the 2026 Royal Rumble already announced for January in Saudi Arabia, preparations for that event will begin in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, it was reported that only one Saudi event was scheduled for 2025 — a strategic decision given WWE’s already-loaded calendar for next year.

Looking ahead, WWE is currently planning three pay-per-view events in Saudi Arabia for 2026. The first will be the Royal Rumble in January, followed by two more events tentatively scheduled for May and November.

The November 2026 date has sparked speculation about Survivor Series potentially taking place in Saudi Arabia. For the past four years, WWE has held Survivor Series during Thanksgiving weekend. However, one source claims that if Survivor Series were to be held in Saudi Arabia, it would likely be moved off that weekend, as WWE doesn’t see themselves sending talent overseas during the holiday.