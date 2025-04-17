WrestleMania Week has increasingly become a showcase not just for WWE’s marquee shows, but for a wider range of affiliated and outside events that spotlight WWE talent and branding — a move that sources say was entirely intentional.

This year, WWE made a noticeable push to have its presence felt beyond just its own productions. Several WWE Superstars appeared at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, a hard-hitting hybrid wrestling/MMA event. The company also sanctioned an official WWE ID tournament at select independent shows throughout the week. Longstanding events such as the WWE Hall of Fame were presented with added emphasis, while new attractions like WWE-branded afterparties and The Roast of WrestleMania helped extend the company’s visibility across a variety of platforms and audiences.

According to those within WWE, this expanded footprint is part of a deliberate strategy to further monetize and maximize the WrestleMania brand. Rather than creating everything in-house, WWE looked to align with proven, crowd-drawing events — many of which had already established themselves as WrestleMania Week staples. Whether this strategy will carry over to other major Premium Live Event weekends remains to be seen, but the early feedback has been encouraging.

One WWE source noted that this year’s approach is a testing ground of sorts. The company will be closely evaluating which events resonate most with fans and provide the best return — both in terms of engagement and branding. Those that succeed could become recurring elements at future WrestleMania Weeks or even be adapted for other key weekends throughout the WWE calendar.

