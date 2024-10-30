WWE announced its new WWE Independent Development (WWE ID) program on Tuesday.

The idea behind the project is to attract and sign up-and-coming independent wrestlers.

Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling is reporting that “Several independent wrestlers are already under contracts with WWE related to the WWE ID program.”

While the wrestlers under contract were not named, they will continue to appear at independent events and “a source familiar with the program clarified that there are no current restrictions on where contracted independent talent can appear or whether they can lose matches.”

As we reported yesterday here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Academy, the Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, and KnokX Pro Academy are part of the new program.

The report goes on to state, “At this time, no financial support is being provided to the schools.”