WWE hasn’t closed the door on a major crossover return.

The company is reportedly still interested in bringing Bad Bunny back into the fold, with internal discussions taking place well ahead of the Super Bowl to gauge his interest and availability for WrestleMania season.

While it’s unclear where things currently stand, conversations were described as positive. One source indicated that WWE would “absolutely” welcome Bad Bunny at WrestleMania, even if it’s only for a special appearance rather than stepping back inside the ring.

That alone would generate buzz.

Bad Bunny recently performed during the halftime show at the Super Bowl, once again proving his mainstream star power.

Within WWE circles, there has also been chatter about potential opponents if he were to compete. Logan Paul has previously stated that a match between the two has been discussed internally.

Of course, Bad Bunny is no stranger to high-profile WWE matches. He most recently competed at WWE Backlash 2023, defeating Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight that earned widespread praise.

