WWE has shown significant interest in Giulia, a prominent international star. WWE is actively pursuing the current New Japan Strong Women’s Champion.
However, she is not allowed to sign with anyone, including WWE, until her deal is up in March.
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the top international star is leaning toward signing with WWE.
Meltzer wrote, “Giulia right now is seen as likely to be coming here in 2024. Her contract expires with Stardom in March. She may not be coming in right away, but as of right now she’s leaning toward coming here in 2024.”