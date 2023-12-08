WWE has shown significant interest in Giulia, a prominent international star. WWE is actively pursuing the current New Japan Strong Women’s Champion.
However, she is not allowed to sign with anyone, including WWE, until her deal is up in March.
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the two sides have spoken several times as of late.
“Regarding Giulia, the update is that she has not made her mind up and that she and WWE have spoken several times of late. They’ve talked enough that there is something to the story, although the story she was going to the Performance Center at this time ended up not being accurate. But she has not told those in Japan that she’s staying nor that she’s leaving,” Meltzer wrote.