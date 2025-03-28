Following the WWE signings of former AEW stars Ricky Starks, Penta and Rey Fenix in recent months, there has been some rumors making the rounds about another big star from AEW soon finding his way to WWE.

Although WWE is reportedly interested in re-signing Miro, formerly known as Rusev, fans shouldn’t anticipate his return just yet.

Since his departure from AEW, speculation has been swirling about Miro’s next move, particularly given his past success in WWE. WrestleVotes Radio, reports that WWE has internally discussed the idea of bringing him back, but no concrete plans are currently in place.

“We are told there is interest within WWE to bring back Miro, aka the former Rusev,” the source stated. “One source stated that while WWE has discussed creative ideas, nothing is imminent. The expectation is that a deal could potentially be reached toward the end of the calendar year.”

Miro previously spent a decade with WWE, from 2010 to 2020, before being released as part of the company’s budget cuts. During his tenure, he captured the United States Championship three times and built a strong fan following through memorable moments, such as his WrestleMania 31 clash with John Cena and the immensely popular “Rusev Day” movement in 2018.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding a potential WWE return of Rusev (Miro) as updates continue to surface.