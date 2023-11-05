The Will Ospreay sweepstakes continue.

Although it was initially considered a foregone conclusion that “The Aerial Assassin” would be signing a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling, that no longer appears to be the case.

As Andrew Ravens noted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today, WWE is also in the picture in terms of Ospreay’s potential next contract.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE in fact has “heavy interest” in signing Ospreay, and that there has been contact between the two sides, with WWE making “preliminary overtures” towards him already.

In addition to WWE, AEW and TNA also remain interested in signing Ospreay, as both have reportedly enjoyed working with him in the recent past.

With multiple promotions expanding their reach into the European market heading into 2024, with plans for NXT Europe, IMPACT rebranding to TNA and stepping up their European presence next year, Ospreay has many legitimate options.

NJPW sources have said that although they would enjoy continuing to work with Ospreay, they don’t expect it to be on the same type of full-time deal that he has been working with the company in the past.

We will keep you posted as additional information surfaces regarding Will Ospreay’s future.