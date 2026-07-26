Solo Sikoa’s recent work on WWE television has reportedly made a strong impression behind the scenes.

According to a new report, Sikoa has received significant praise internally for his growth during his ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline, LA Knight and Royce Keys. Those within WWE are said to be especially pleased with how the former Bloodline enforcer has continued to develop as an on-screen character in recent weeks.

The report adds that company officials are extremely happy with Sikoa’s progress and currently expect him to remain a prominent part of WWE programming going forward, with plans already in place to continue expanding his role on weekly television.

“There has been a VERY positive response backstage to Solo’s growth over the last few weeks,” one source said. “There are plans to keep heavily growing his character on weekly TV.”

Sikoa has been featured prominently in recent weeks as his rivalry with LA Knight has expanded, while Royce Keys has also become involved in the ongoing storyline, positioning Sikoa as one of WWE’s featured acts heading into SummerSlam season.

Solo Sikoa appears every Friday night on WWE’s blue brand. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)