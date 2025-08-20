More details have surfaced regarding WWE’s plans for their yet-to-be-announced premium live event for next month.

As noted, WWE is expected to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, for a premium live event on September 20, head-to-head with the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view on the same night.

In an update, one source notes that the announcement for the 9/20 PLE is expected to be made as soon as today, Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Additionally, there was apparently talk behind-the-scenes at WWE Raw on Monday regarding the name. Rumored to be the revived “WrestlePalooza” pay-per-view name from the original ECW days, there are those within WWE management who were pushing for a different name to be used.

Rumored as the main events for the WWE WrestlePalooza premium live event on September 20 head-to-head against AEW All Out: Toronto are Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, possibly in a Last Man Standing match, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)