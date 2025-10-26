WWE is preparing to take a major step forward in its training and production infrastructure. As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the company is reportedly set to expand its footprint in Orlando, Florida, with the construction of a brand-new, larger-scale Performance Center.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE intends to remain headquartered in the Orlando area but is eyeing the development of what’s being described as a “larger and better facility.” The new complex is said to feature upgraded training amenities along with a fully equipped television studio, positioning it as both a talent development hub and a potential media production base for the company.

The report goes on to note that the studio will likely be located near a new stadium currently in development within the region, aligning WWE’s expansion plans with broader growth across the Orlando sports and entertainment landscape.

While specifics on the project’s timeline remain under wraps, it’s believed that it will be several years before WWE makes the full transition from its current Performance Center to the new facility.

WWE first opened its now-iconic Performance Center in Orlando in July 2013, a move that marked the end of the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) era and the beginning of the modern developmental system that evolved into NXT. The original facility has since served as a cornerstone for the company’s future stars, producing generations of talent who have gone on to become main roster fixtures.

The company later expanded internationally with the opening of the WWE UK Performance Center in January 2019, located in Enfield, London, as part of its global talent development initiative.

Earlier this year, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke about the company’s long-term plans during an appearance on the Nightcap with Unc & Ocho podcast. Levesque confirmed that WWE intends to remain in Orlando but acknowledged that plans are underway for a “new and improved” facility designed to carry the company into the next phase of its evolution.