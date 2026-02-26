AAA is reportedly headed to the United States under WWE’s ownership.

According to a new report, WWE is planning to bring Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide to the U.S. for the first time since acquiring the promotion. The current internal plan calls for an event to take place on April 11, although a specific location has not yet been announced.

There has been speculation that the show could emanate from Texas, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing. The event is also expected to follow the recent format used for AAA tapings, as it is reportedly being scheduled as a triple taping.

More details on the venue and talent lineup are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks as the date approaches.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story continue to surface.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)